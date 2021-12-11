AES Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,939 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical volume of 1,918 put options.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. AES has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

