AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 139,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 266,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MITT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NYSE:MITT opened at $10.80 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

