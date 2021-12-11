AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) is one of 239 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AIM ImmunoTech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% AIM ImmunoTech Competitors -2,676.72% -131.57% -28.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors 1331 4994 10641 193 2.57

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.83%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 -$14.40 million -3.14 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors $583.31 million $24.65 million -28.51

AIM ImmunoTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech competitors beat AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

