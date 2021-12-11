Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

