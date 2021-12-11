Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $295.35 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.