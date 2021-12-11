Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.11. 12,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKU. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 786.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.08.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

