Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 242.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

ALB stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.06.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.