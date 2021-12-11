Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.44.

NYSE:BABA opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

