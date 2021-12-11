Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,904. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

