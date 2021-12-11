Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

