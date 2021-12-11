Alliance Global Partners Trims Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Target Price to C$9.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

