Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

MGV opened at $104.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

