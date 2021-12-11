Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

