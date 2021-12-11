Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 170.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

