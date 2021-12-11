Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,888.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

