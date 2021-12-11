Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,403,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $76,405,000 after buying an additional 103,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

