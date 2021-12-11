Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

IVV opened at $472.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

