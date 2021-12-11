Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.