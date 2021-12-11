Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $912.03.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

