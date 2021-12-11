AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 672,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,746,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Specifically, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.