Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $0.06

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AMTB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $32.67.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In related news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

