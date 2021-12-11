American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

AAL opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $248,438,000 after buying an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,512,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

