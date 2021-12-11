American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

