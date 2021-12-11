Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $236.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.06.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 116.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

