Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.20

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $602.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,888,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.