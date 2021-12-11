Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $119.39 and a one year high of $178.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

