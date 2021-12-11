Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.48 Million

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $104.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $106.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 125,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.