Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $104.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $106.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 125,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

