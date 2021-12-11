Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $842.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $875.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.16 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $52.78. 165,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $5,839,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

