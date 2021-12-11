Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.60 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $995.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

NYSE HAE opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2,708.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 328,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Haemonetics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 74,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

