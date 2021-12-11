Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 125,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

