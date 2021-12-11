Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $63.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.83 million and the lowest is $52.30 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17,118.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $145.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $365.34 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.51 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 273,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

