Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 268,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,107. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

