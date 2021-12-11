Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.46. 164,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,238 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,232. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

