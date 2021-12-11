Analysts Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.41 EPS

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to post ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.30). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $155,325. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,303. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.