Analysts Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.41 EPS

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to post ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.30). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $155,325. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,303. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.