Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.45). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Novan stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,615. Novan has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

