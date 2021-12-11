Analysts Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,096,200. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 205.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 124.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $974,000.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. 527,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,638. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.03.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

