Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $531.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $306.05 and a 12 month high of $559.54.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.