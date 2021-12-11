Analysts Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $21.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.42 million to $21.80 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. 118,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,928. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.74 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

