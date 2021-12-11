Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post $11.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $19.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,648. The firm has a market cap of $748.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

