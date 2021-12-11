Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $27.66

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

