Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $27.66

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.