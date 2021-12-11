Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT at $13.22

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

