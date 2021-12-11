Analysts Set Expectations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.86). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of IONS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.