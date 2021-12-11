Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $92.00

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,291. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 89.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. 171,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

