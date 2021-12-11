Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $27.67

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oscar Health stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 2,196,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,814. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 323,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,781,728.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,273,921 shares of company stock worth $22,622,920.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,314,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

