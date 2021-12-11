Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $58.25

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

