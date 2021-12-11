Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $58.25

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.
RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RGNX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.