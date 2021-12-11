Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $31.22

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

