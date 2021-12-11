Analyzing Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 73.87%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Rare Element Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -15.10 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$3.23 million ($0.04) -23.00

Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrée Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entrée Resources beats Rare Element Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

