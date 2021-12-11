Andrew Forte Sells 825 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,458.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

