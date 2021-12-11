Andrew Kirkman Purchases 71 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($199.60).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 68 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($199.28).

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.33. The company has a market cap of £857.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.57).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.85) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

