Andy Pasternak Sells 1,525 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72.

On Thursday, September 9th, Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.